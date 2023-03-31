Who Got The Work

R. Tyler Kendrick, John D. Esterhay, and Kevin J. Patariu from Perkins Coie have stepped in as defense counsel to Ace Farmer LLC and Metasee LLC in a pending patent and trade dress infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Feb. 14 in Texas Southern District Court by Jones Day on behalf of the Noco Company, asserts five patents for jump starter cables and car accessories. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lee H. Rosenthal, is 4:23-cv-00554, The Noco Company v. Youxiangongsi.

Automotive

March 31, 2023, 9:05 AM

Plaintiffs

The Noco Company

Plaintiffs

Jones Day

defendants

Ace Farmer LLC

Metasee LLC

Shenzhenshi Daosishangmao Youxiangongsi

Shenzhenshi Daosishangmao Youxiangongsi d/b/a/ Fanttik Direct

defendant counsels

Perkins Coie

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims