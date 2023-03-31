Who Got The Work

R. Tyler Kendrick, John D. Esterhay, and Kevin J. Patariu from Perkins Coie have stepped in as defense counsel to Ace Farmer LLC and Metasee LLC in a pending patent and trade dress infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Feb. 14 in Texas Southern District Court by Jones Day on behalf of the Noco Company, asserts five patents for jump starter cables and car accessories. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lee H. Rosenthal, is 4:23-cv-00554, The Noco Company v. Youxiangongsi.

Automotive

March 31, 2023, 9:05 AM

