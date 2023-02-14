New Suit - Patent

Jones Day filed a patent and trade dress infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Southern District Court on behalf of the NOCO Co. The complaint names Ace Farmer LLC, Metasee LLC and Shenzhenshi Daosishangmao Youxiangongsi, doing business as Fanttik Direct. The court action asserts five patents for jump starter cables and car accessories. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00554, The Noco Company v. Shenzhenshi Daosishangmao Youxiangongsi d/b/a/ Fanttik Direct et al.

Automotive

February 14, 2023, 3:58 PM