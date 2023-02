New Suit - Patent

The NOCO Company filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Shenzhen CARKU Technology on Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Jones Day, alleges that the defendant's portable battery jump starters infringe three patents owned by the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00911, NOCO Co. v. Shenzhen CARKU Technology Co. Ltd.

Automotive

February 14, 2023, 7:10 PM