New Suit - Patent

Jones Day filed a patent infringement lawsuit Tuesday in California Northern District Court on behalf of the NOCO Co. Inc. The suit, which takes aim at Hulkman LLC and Shenzhen Konghui Trading Co. Ltd., asserts five patents for jump starter cables and car accessories. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00642, The Noco Company, Inc. v. Hulkman LLC et al.

Automotive

February 14, 2023, 4:38 PM