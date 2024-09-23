The No. 1 Thing on Larry Cunninghams Mind: Special Litigatio...

News From Law.com

Lawrence "Larry" Cunningham took over as director of the John L. Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance at the University of Delaware on Sept. 23, trading in roles as special counsel at Mayer Brown and as a professor to return to his alma mater. Cunningham, a thought leader in corporate governance who remains a director on several corporate boards, has stayed involved with the university while living in New York. He delivered the Weinberg Distinguished Lecture earlier this year, focusing on the modern trend of CEOs speaking out on hot-button issues.

Delaware

September 23, 2024, 2:34 PM