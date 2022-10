New Suit - Patent

Potter Anderson & Corroon and Kelley Drye & Warren filed a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Delaware District Court on behalf of Nielsen Company. The suit, which asserts a single patent related to a method to measure media audiences, names TVision Insights Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01345, The Nielsen Company (US), LLC v. TVision Insights, Inc.

Technology

October 12, 2022, 12:58 PM