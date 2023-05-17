The Nielsen Company, known for its television viewership rating system and other media analytics, sued HyphaMetrics for patent infringement on Wednesday in Delaware District Court. The suit, brought by Potter Anderson & Corroon and Kelley Drye & Warren, alleges that the defendant's cross-platform measurement tool 'coreMeter' infringes the plaintiff's patent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00532, Nielsen Co. (US) LLC v. HyphaMetrics Inc.
Business Services
May 17, 2023, 4:15 PM