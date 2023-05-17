New Suit - Patent

The Nielsen Company, known for its television viewership rating system and other media analytics, sued HyphaMetrics for patent infringement on Wednesday in Delaware District Court. The suit, brought by Potter Anderson & Corroon and Kelley Drye & Warren, alleges that the defendant's cross-platform measurement tool 'coreMeter' infringes the plaintiff's patent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00532, Nielsen Co. (US) LLC v. HyphaMetrics Inc.

Business Services

May 17, 2023

The Nielsen Company (US), LLC

Potter Anderson & Corroon

HyphaMetrics, Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims