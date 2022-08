News From Law.com

There's a theme emerging among South Florida's law students, who are taking an interest in environmental issues in ways they haven't before. Professor Jessica Owley has seen it firsthand at the University of Miami, where she teaches environmental and property law with a focus on climate change. She said applications and student numbers are increasing for her courses, along with others focused on environmental issues.

Construction & Engineering

August 29, 2022, 7:00 AM