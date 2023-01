News From Law.com

With more social and economic turmoil on the horizon for 2023, what does the market look like for library insurance and how can agents and brokers help these treasured community institutions continue to thrive? Domenic Antinucci III, CPCU of The Brownyard Group's Cemetery and Library programs reviews the coverage needs for libraries.

Property & Casualty

January 26, 2023, 7:09 AM