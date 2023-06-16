New Suit - FOIA

The New York Times Co. brought a FOIA lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Defense and other agencies on Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The court action, filed by attorney David E. McCraw, seeks records related to allegations of human rights abuses by Afghan Police General Abdul Raziq, who was assassinated in 2018. The suit also pursues records that describe the U.S. government’s relationship and support for Raziq. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05037, The New York Times Company v. Department of Defense et al.

June 16, 2023, 10:22 AM

The New York Times Company

David Edward McCraw

Department of Defense

Department of State

Drug Enforcement Administration

nature of claim: 895/under the Freedom of Information Act