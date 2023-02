New Suit

The New York Times and reporter Chris Hamby filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday in New York Southern District Court under the Freedom of Information Act. The suit, brought by in-house counsel, seeks records pertaining to Class II and Class III medical devices cleared through the FDA's 510(k) pathway. The case is 1:23-cv-00976, New York Times Co. et al. v. United States Food & Drug Administration.