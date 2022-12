New Suit

The New York Times Company and correspondent Kate Kelly sued the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Tuesday in New York Southern District Court under the Freedom of Information Act. The court case, brought by attorney David Edward McCraw, seeks all records and communications between the FDA staff and drug sponsors seeking to make oral contraceptives over-the-counter. The case is 1:22-cv-10916, The New York Times Company et al v. United States Food & Drug Administration.