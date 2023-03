New Suit

The New York Times and reporter Charlie Savage filed a lawsuit against the CIA, State Department and Director of National Intelligence on Friday in New York Southern District Court under the Freedom of Information Act. The suit, brought by in-house counsel, seeks records pertaining to ex-presidents' requests for intelligence briefings dating back to the Eisenhower administration. The case is 1:23-cv-01854, New York Times Co. et al. v. Central Intelligence Agency et al.