The New York Times Company and its investigative reporter Mara Hvistendahl filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The court case, against the United States Department of Justice, seeks records related to an investigative summary by the Office of Inspector General (OIG) finding impropriety by FBI officials during assignments abroad. According to the summary, OIG found that five FBI officials solicited or procured commercial sex overseas. The case is 1:23-cv-04402, The New York Times Company et al.

May 26, 2023, 4:02 AM

The New York Times Company

Mara Hvistendahl

Dana Robinson Green

United States Department of Justice

nature of claim: 895/under the Freedom of Information Act