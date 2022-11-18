The New Judge Dillard: Hes Changed | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Stephen Dillard's ability to connect with the public via social media has helped him gain more than 24,700 Twitter followers. But it's what he's recently lost that's making he even more popular online. "I feel healthier than I have in over a decade, and I am down 52 pounds in 12 weeks," Dillard said. "I have a long way to go, but I am really pleased with my progress to date." His pursuit of fitness has attracted the attention of many, including jurists, who've been inspired by the judge's progress.

Georgia

November 18, 2022, 11:28 AM