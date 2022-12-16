New Suit - Contract

Venable filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Maryland District Court targeting popular TikTok personality and social media influencer Katie Feeney. The suit was brought on behalf of talent management company the Network Effect, which claims over $400,000 in damages due to Feeney's alleged improper termination of her agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-03251, The Network Effect, LLC v. Feeney.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 16, 2022, 3:11 PM