The stunning collapse of FTX has proven a pivotal moment for digital assets; a wake-up call to quickly mature. It will no doubt pave the way for much deeper regulation – but this can only effectively happen with a cohesive legal theory and framework to support these "things". Akber Datoo, CEO and Simon Maharaj, Senior Consultant, both of D2 Legal Technology discuss.

May 24, 2023, 8:06 AM

