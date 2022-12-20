New Suit - Securities

Sidley Austin filed a securities lawsuit Monday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of real estate investment trust company the Necessity Retail REIT Inc. The complaint accuses alternative investment manager Blackwells Capital LLC and other defendants of filing false and misleading proxy statements. According to the suit, Blackwells, acting as an investor to Necessity Retail, seeks to gain control of the company's board in hopes of replacing its investment advisor with an interested party, which may result in Blackwells receiving a cut of future advisory fees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-10703, The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. v. Blackwells Capital LLC et al.

December 20, 2022, 6:49 AM