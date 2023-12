News From Law.com

At least five judges faced new or ongoing ethics probes for their alleged commission of dozens of ethics violations in 2023. The Supreme Court of Georgia removed an intermediate appellate judge from the bench, while a pair of magistrate judges voluntarily stepped down to resolve their investigations. Meanwhile, ethics proceedings remain unresolved for a pair of superior and probate court judges.

Georgia

December 05, 2023, 1:35 PM

nature of claim: /