The United States was founded on principles of a democracy having representatives elected by secret ballot procedures protecting the confidentiality of voters. Recent events have only magnified the emphasis on these principles, with virtually all elements of society demanding the sanctity of these principles. Yet, in the face of these fundamental principles, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) seems to be moving in the opposite direction.

September 19, 2023, 8:00 AM

