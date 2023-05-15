New Suit - Intellectual Property

Frost Brown Todd and Vedder Price filed a lawsuit Monday in Indiana Southern District Court targeting a former fire department captain for allegedly sharing information from exams for those applying to become emergency medical technicians. The suit, filed on behalf of the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians, accuses Troy Dulaney and other defendants of sharing proprietary material with individuals as part of a 'years-long' cheating scheme. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00840, The National Registry Of Emergency Medical Technicians v. Dulaney et al.

Health Care

May 15, 2023, 6:39 PM

The National Registry Of Emergency Medical Technicians

Frost Brown Todd

Adam Burke

Jacob Sutton

Troy Dulaney

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims