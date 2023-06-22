The Most Liberal Judge Has Died | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

H. Lee Sarokin, a federal judge from New Jersey who was best known for exonerating boxer Rubin "Hurricane" Carter after a murder conviction, died at his home in La Jolla, California. He was 94. Sarokin, known for his liberal views, was also remembered for his rulings ordering a tobacco company to pay damages to the family of a smoker who died of cancer. He served on the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey from 1979 to 1994, and on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit from 1994 to 1996.

June 22, 2023, 5:02 PM

