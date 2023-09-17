The Most Competitive Legal Market in the World | Law.com Rad...

News From Law.com International

Competition in the U.S. is intense, but it can only really involve the existing U.S. firms. Instead, the place with competition from firms all over the world has the perfect storm of being both lucrative and affordable. For that, look no further than the U.K. Unlike Europe's transactional market, which remains fragmented, the U.K. has long been a believer in acting as a stage for international institutions to do business. And law firms seem to be accepting that invitation.

United Kingdom

September 17, 2023, 3:00 PM

