New Suit - Contract

McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of The Morganti Group Inc. The suit, brought against K-Four Construction Corp., Kevin Joyce and Jazmine Tirado, accuses the defendants of refusing to pay union benefit contributions and submitting fraudulent payment affidavits. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-09773, The Morganti Group, Inc. v. K-Four Construction Corp. et al.

Construction & Engineering

November 17, 2022, 7:48 AM