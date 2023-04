New Suit - Contract

Vet Cellect LLC and Mark Capone were hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Wednesday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, over an alleged loan default, was brought by Kaufman Dolowich Voluck on behalf of the Michael E. Panebianco ACC Family Trust. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01943, Michael E. Panebianco ACC Family Trust v. Vet Cellect LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 05, 2023, 6:00 PM

Plaintiffs

The Michael E. Panebianco Acc Family Trust

Plaintiffs

Kaufman Dolowich Voluck

defendants

Mark Capone

Vet Cellect, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract