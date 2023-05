Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Freeman, Mathis & Gary on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Nationwide to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Law Office of Steve Sanders on behalf of The Meadows Unit Owners Association, accuses Nationwide of underpaying the plaintiff's insurance claim for storm-related property damage. The case is 1:23-cv-02161, The Meadows Unit Owners Association, Inc. v. Allied Insurance Company of America.

Insurance

May 13, 2023, 11:06 AM

Plaintiffs

The Meadows Unit Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiffs

The Law Office Of Steve Sanders

defendants

Allied Insurance Company of America

defendant counsels

Freeman, Mathis & Gary

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute