The Ninth Circuit killed off the Federal Trade Commission's antitrust case against Qualcomm Inc. in 2020. But a consumer class action under California law is still breathing. Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley issued a 37-page order rejecting the California smartphone users' challenge to Qualcomm's 'no license, no chips' policy. But she said the California consumers may proceed for now on allegations of exclusive dealing with Apple.

January 09, 2023, 7:08 PM