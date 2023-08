News From Law.com

A luxury Manhattan hotel is suing a teenager who it claims has launched a defamation campaign against the establishment after the youth was repeatedly ejected from the hotel bar for attempted underaged drinking. Plaintiffs are represented by Alexander Klein of Barket Epstein Kearon Aldea & LoTurco.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

August 01, 2023, 5:15 PM

