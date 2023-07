News From Law.com

The famous Green Bag, a self-described entertaining journal of law, has produced single bobbleheads for many Supreme Court justices. The first bobblehead for the late Justice John Paul Stevens was made in 2004, complete with his well-known bowtie. But Green Bag's editor-in-chief, Ross Davies, recently felt the need for another Stevens bobblehead—a very rare twofer.

July 10, 2023, 11:23 AM

