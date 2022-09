News From Law.com

M. Margaret McKeown, a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, was born in Casper, Wyoming, and calls herself a "child of the American West" who has a passion for the outdoors. When she came East for law school at Georgetown University Law Center in 1975, she spent a lot of time at the C&O Canal near the Potomac River, which the late Justice William O. Douglas prevented from being turned into a highway. She became a Ninth Circuit judge in 1998.

September 06, 2022, 11:45 AM