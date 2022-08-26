The Marble Palace Blog: An Inside Look at How Justices Handl...

News From Law.com

On July 21, Justice Elena Kagan made headlines by asserting that it would be "a dangerous thing for a democracy" if the Supreme Court loses "all connections with the public." She spoke before the judicial conference of the Ninth Circuit in Blue Sky, Montana. But at the same event, Kagan conveyed a lesser-noticed but compelling narrative. She told the lawyers and judges in the audience how she and her colleagues transformed their traditionally free-for-all oral arguments into structured telephonic comments and other scenarios during the pandemic. It wasn't easy, and Kagan indicated there was friction.

August 26, 2022, 12:14 PM