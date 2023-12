News From Law.com

George Hutchinson is not a Supreme Court justice, but he is undeniably a Supreme Court star. He worked at the court for more than eight decades. And he is still alive and 100 years old. "It is great to be 100," Hutchinson said in a recent conversation in which I asked him questions with assistance from his daughter Sara. With a twinkle in his eye, her father said that "some people are surprised that I am still around."

December 18, 2023, 1:43 PM

