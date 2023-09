News From Law.com

Supreme Court justices are not known to be EGOTs (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners). And only a few plays have ever highlighted black-robed justices, and even fewer feature justices twice. But Oliver Wendell Holmes will soon have his second on Oct. 30 at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C. The play is titled "HOLMES — The World Premiere."

September 15, 2023, 12:33 PM

