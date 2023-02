New Suit

The Manufactured Housing Institute and Texas Manufactured Housing Association filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Energy on Tuesday in Texas Western District Court. The suit, brought by Maynard Cooper & Gale and Simpson McMahan Glick & Burford, challenges energy standards promulgated by the department last year. The case is 1:23-cv-00174, Manufactured Housing Institute et al. v. United States Department of Energy et al.

Energy

February 14, 2023, 2:33 PM