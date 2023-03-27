New Suit

Bracewell and in-house lawyers filed a lawsuit Monday in Texas Southern District Court on behalf of The Lubrizol Corporation. The suit, targeting Tuan Hoang, Kap Project Services Ltd. and other defendants, alleges the defendants committed fraud in a kickback scheme related to construction and planning of a Lubrizol facility in Texas. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-01111, The Lubrizol Corporation v. Kap Project Services, Ltd. et al.

March 27, 2023, 2:03 PM

Plaintiffs

The Lubrizol Corporation

Bracewell

defendants

Kap Project Services, Ltd.

Karl McCormick

Kps GP, LLC

Scott T. Kammerer

Tuan Hoang

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct