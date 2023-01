New Suit - Patent

Furniture company Lovesac filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Grafiti Home Inc. d/b/a 7th Avenue on Tuesday in Delaware District Court. The suit, brought by Richards Layton & Finger and Workman Nydegger, asserts four patents pertaining to modular furniture composed of interchangeable components. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00085, Lovesac Co. v. Grafiti Home Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 24, 2023, 6:24 PM