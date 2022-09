Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at McCalla Raymer Liebert Pierce on Thursday removed a wrongful foreclosure lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase and McCalla Raymer Liebert Pierce to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, which also seeks attorneys fees, was filed by Stevens & Stevens on behalf of The Love Family Trust LLC. The case is 1:22-cv-03933, The Love Family Trust, LLC v. JP Morgan Chase Bank, National Association et al.