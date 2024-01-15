Who Got The Work

Munger, Tolles & Olson partners Hailyn J. Chen and Bryan H. Heckenlively have entered appearances for UC Berkeley and other defendants in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The case, which accuses the university of failing to prevent anti-Semitism, harassment and violence towards Jewish students on campus, was filed Nov. 28 in California Northern District Court by Ellis George Cipollone O'Brien on behalf of Jewish Americans for Fairness in Education and the Louis D. Brandeis Center. The suit contends that several student organizations have unlawfully made anti-Zionist viewpoints a condition for participation, such as requiring law students to support the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement and undergo 'Palestine 101' training. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James Donato, is 3:23-cv-06133, The Louis D. Brandeis Center, Inc. et al v. Regents of the University of California et al.

January 15, 2024, 11:55 AM

