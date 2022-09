News From Law.com

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge for the District of Delaware Laurie Selber Silverstein's final approval last week means a trust of more than $2.4 billion in settlement funds obtained to date can start to be distributed to the more than 82,000 abuse claimants, though there's no set timetable for when that process will be complete.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

September 12, 2022, 3:22 PM