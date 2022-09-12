New Suit - Patent

Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr filed a patent lawsuit Monday in Massachusetts District Court on behalf of Constructor.io Corporation and The Life is Good Company in connection with one patent related to information processing and navigation systems. The suit, seeking a declaration of non-infringement and invalidity, targets Hitel Technologies LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-11467, The Life is Good Company et al v. Hitel Technologies LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 12, 2022, 1:14 PM