Who Got The Work

Attorneys at Kirkland & Ellis have entered appearances for private jet charter company Wheels Up Experience Inc., Kenneth Dichter and Todd Smith in a pending securities class action. The action, filed April 19 in New York Eastern District Court by the Rosen Law Firm, accuses the defendants of filing misleading financial statements that understated the company’s net loss and overstated goodwill. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Orelia E. Merchant, is 1:23-cv-02900, The Lee Goodman Trust v. Wheels UP Experience Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

July 25, 2023, 8:52 AM

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws