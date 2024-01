News From Law.com International

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton's Latin America practice started 2024 with a bang by ushering a $7.5 billion, multi-tranche debt offering across the finish line for long-time client Mexico. Partner Jorge Juantorena talks to Law.com International about how the firm has built and sustained its role over the decades as the go-to adviser for Latin American sovereigns like Mexico.

Government

January 08, 2024, 12:55 PM

