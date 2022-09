News From Law.com

Last week, U.S. District Judge Mark L. Wolf of the District of Massachusetts granted default judgment to the plaintiffs, as well as their second motion for sanctions in the unfair and deceptive trade practices case Red Wolf Energy Trading v. Bia Capital Management. The defendants participated in "repeated extreme misconduct" despite stern warnings and digital discovery orders by the court, according to the judge's 72-page order filed Sept. 8.

September 16, 2022, 12:47 PM