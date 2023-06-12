The Law Firms With the Most Female Equity Partners, 2023 | L...

News From Law.com International

On the whole, law firms in the U.K. tend to be quite proud of their diversity efforts. But this changes when it comes to discussing their equity partnerships. While plenty trumpet their efforts in their annual partnership promotions, for example, diversity within the equity—the true owners of the business—often remains hidden and unchanged. That narrative continues in this year's female equity partner survey by Law.com International, in which nearly 60 large law firms disclosed their numbers.

United Kingdom

June 12, 2023, 6:08 AM

nature of claim: /