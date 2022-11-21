The Law Firm That Overturned Roe v. Wade Has Now Set Its Sig...

News From Law.com

Alliance Defending Freedom, the legal aid organization that litigated Dobbs v. Jackson, is now taking its anti-abortion fight to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, seeking an injunction to end the use of the abortion pill mifepristone. Alliance Defending Freedom—in a 113-page complaint that addresses the 22-year history of FDA oversight of the drug—alleges mifepristone was improperly granted accelerated approval as a drug for "treating serious or life-threatening illnesses."

November 21, 2022, 2:53 PM