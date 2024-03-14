The Law Firm Disrupted: Who Would Want to Manage a Big Firm ...

News From Law.com

Law Firm Disrupted: My colleague Dan Roe reported Thursday morning that O'Melveny & Myers chairman Brad Butwin had been elected to a fourth term as leader, a day after our Alexander Lugo broke the news on Wednesday that Davis Wright Tremaine managing partner Scott MacCormack had stepped down in the middle of his term, replaced immediately by an interim managing partner. The diverging fates here reinforce the obvious facts that leading a large law firm in the present movement is a hard job and survival here is not just a matter of managing the numbers.

Legal Services - Large Law

March 14, 2024, 6:30 PM

nature of claim: /