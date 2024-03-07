The Law Firm Disrupted: Orrick, Reed Smith and Dechert Make ...

News From Law.com

Law Firm Disrupted: When Reed Smith and Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe both began offering their rising attorneys billable hours credit for work on innovation projects roughly five years ago, the existence of the entity OpenAI would only have resonated with the most starry-eyed of technophiles. And forget about ChatGPT. But now participants in both programs are heavily involved in AI work, as is the case at Dechert, which is offering similar credits through the firm's Innovation Incubator.

AI & Automation

March 07, 2024, 5:57 PM

