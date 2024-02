News From Law.com

Law Firm Disrupted: By now, you've likely come across the results of our ambitious gen AI project, which I alluded to in this space late in 2023. What did we learn from the 41 firms that answered our questions? In a nutshell, lawyers are employing gen AI to research matters, draft documents and generate transcripts, while on the business side, professionals are saving hours upon hours by using it to create marketing materials and other content.

February 01, 2024, 5:17 PM

