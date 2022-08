New Suit - Contract

Fowler White Burnett filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of Lauderdale Marina Inc. The suit, which seeks $3,500 under a lease agreement, pursues claims against S/Y Ouh Lala. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:22-cv-61547, The Lauderdale Marina, Inc. v. S/Y Ouh Lala.

Florida

August 19, 2022, 3:42 PM