Lorie Soares Lazarus and Peter Ballance, two real estate partners at Stroock & Stroock & Lavan, have landed at Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton, with the former based out of Silicon Valley (Lazarus) and the latter out of Century City (Ballance), California.They will both be housed in their new firm's real estate, energy, land use and environmental practice.

December 06, 2023, 2:16 PM

